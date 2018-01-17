Cody City Council votes to continue deer culling program - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Cody City Council votes to continue deer culling program

CODY, Wyo. -

Cody’s City Council Tuesday night voted to continue its culling program, and kill another 50 deer inside the city limits. That according to Big Horn Radio Network News Director Wendy Corr. Corr said police will bait, and shoot the deer by February 15th.

The city obtained permits from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to continue the culling program into its second year. The meat must be donated to people who apply for it, and agree to process their own meat.

But, Corr said the vote was not unanimous. She said it was split: three council members against the culling, and four for it. Corr reports some council members said the herd size has stabilized, and does not need thinning anymore.

