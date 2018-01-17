Cody City Council votes to continue deer culling program

Cody’s City Council Tuesday night voted to continue its culling program, and kill another 50 deer inside the city limits. That according to Big Horn Radio Network News Director Wendy Corr. Corr said police will bait, and shoot the deer by February 15th. The city obtained permits from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to continue the culling program into its second year. The meat must be donated to people who apply for it, and agree to process their own meat. But, Corr s...

An elementary principal got the surprise of his life, just as he thought everything was going wrong. It happened at Livingston Elementary school in Cody. As Livingston Elementary Principal Mike Wood was called to the Superintendent’s office, the students and teachers filled the bleachers in the gym. They were excited about the surprise they were planning for Mr. Wood.

The short answer from the folks in charge of emergency management here, is that its very unlikely Hawaii's situation would happen in Montana because of the stark differences in the state's sizes. "One thing that's unique about Montana is the emergency notifications are sent out at the local level, so its the responsibility of our local disaster emergency services coordinator to send out those notifications," said Montana Disaster and Emergency Services Response and Recovery...