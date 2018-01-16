Emergency services protocol in Yellowstone County

Cody’s City Council Tuesday night voted to continue its culling program, and kill another 50 deer inside the city limits. That according to Big Horn Radio Network News Director Wendy Corr. Corr said police will bait, and shoot the deer by February 15th. The city obtained permits from Wyoming’s Game and Fish Department to continue the culling program into its second year. The meat must be donated to people who apply for it, and agree to process their own meat. But, Corr s...
An elementary principal got the surprise of his life, just as he thought everything was going wrong. It happened at Livingston Elementary school in Cody. As Livingston Elementary Principal Mike Wood was called to the Superintendent’s office, the students and teachers filled the bleachers in the gym. They were excited about the surprise they were planning for Mr. Wood.
The Billings TrailNet presented a new project to the Billings City Council Tuesday night called the Skyline Trail.
Emergency alert notifications are under scrutiny following a mistaken alert issued in Hawaii over the weekend.
A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.
One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.
