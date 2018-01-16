Libby man gets 20 years in prison for fatal crash - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Libby man gets 20 years in prison for fatal crash

By Associated Press

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - A northwestern Montana man who acknowledged using methamphetamines before causing a fatal crash has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
  
The Western News reports 27-year-old Richard Gene Davidson of Libby was sentenced Jan. 5 for the March 2017 crash on Montana Highway 56 that killed Laura Cooper of Troy and injured two 7-year-old boys in her vehicle - her son and his friend.
  
Davidson earlier pleaded guilty vehicular homicide while under the influence. Prosecutors said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck Cooper's.
  
District Judge John Larson sentenced Davidson to 30 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 suspended. He must serve 10 years before he will be eligible for parole.
  
