Libby man gets 20 years in prison for fatal crash

A northwestern Montana man who acknowledged using methamphetamines before causing a fatal crash has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Starting next school year, students will be required to wear newly installed seat belts when riding on a bus.
A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital.
Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.
One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.
