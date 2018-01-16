Libby man gets 20 years in prison for fatal crash

The short answer from the folks in charge of emergency management here, is that its very unlikely Hawaii's situation would happen in Montana because of the stark differences in the state's sizes. "One thing that's unique about Montana is the emergency notifications are sent out at the local level, so its the responsibility of our local disaster emergency services coordinator to send out those notifications," said Montana Disaster and Emergency Services Response and Recovery...

