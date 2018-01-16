The legacy of Coretta Scott King

Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement.

Jaquwan Brackenridge, a Los Angeles native, says without Coretta's support, the civil rights movement may not have been as successful as it was.

Coretta founded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change shortly after Dr. King's death.

Brackenridge said when Dr. King died, Coretta was the one to step into that role of nonviolent social change.

"She rode for him, she rode with him and she kept the campaigns going, you know, because there is no strong man without a strong woman and Coretta Scott King was a strong woman," Brackenridge said. "She gets her just do, but she could get more. Whenever they speak about Dr. Martin Luther King, they could also speak about Coretta Scott King."

Coretta passed away January 30, 2006. She was 78.

When asked about what can be done to further improve the conversation of race in this country, Brackenridge said it all starts with respecting and honoring your neighbor.