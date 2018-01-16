The legacy of Coretta Scott King

A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital.
Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement.
A major regional healthcare insurance provider is affecting veterans and federal government employees in Billings and elsewhere.
Montana State University Billings commemorated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a bell ringing ceremony on campus today.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
Starting next school year, students will be required to wear newly installed seat belts when riding on a bus.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.
A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices and other tools to stop the flow of illicit drugs.
Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.
It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.
At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.
One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.
A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital.
