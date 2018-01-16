The legacy of Coretta Scott King - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

The legacy of Coretta Scott King

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement. 

Jaquwan Brackenridge, a Los Angeles native, says without Coretta's support, the civil rights movement may not have been as successful as it was.

Coretta founded the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change shortly after Dr. King's death. 

Brackenridge said when Dr. King died, Coretta was the one to step into that role of nonviolent social change. 

"She rode for him, she rode with him and she kept the campaigns going, you know, because there is no strong man without a strong woman and Coretta Scott King was a strong woman," Brackenridge said. "She gets her just do, but she could get more. Whenever they speak about Dr. Martin Luther King, they could also speak about Coretta Scott King."

Coretta passed away January 30, 2006. She was 78. 

When asked about what can be done to further improve the conversation of race in this country, Brackenridge said it all starts with respecting and honoring your neighbor. 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Bozeman School District to add seat belts to school buses

    Bozeman School District to add seat belts to school buses

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:28 PM EST2018-01-16 17:28:59 GMT

    Starting next school year, students will be required to wear newly installed seat belts when riding on a bus.

    Starting next school year, students will be required to wear newly installed seat belts when riding on a bus.

  • Grant helps create new cardiac catheterization lab in Cody

    Grant helps create new cardiac catheterization lab in Cody

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 12:02 PM EST2018-01-16 17:02:52 GMT

    A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital. 

    A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital. 

  • The legacy of Coretta Scott King

    The legacy of Coretta Scott King

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-01-16 16:27:51 GMT

    Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement. 

    Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement. 

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • The legacy of Coretta Scott King

    The legacy of Coretta Scott King

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 11:27 AM EST2018-01-16 16:27:51 GMT

    Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement. 

    Dr. Martin Luther King was one of the most iconic civil rights activists in America's history, but many people forget how impactful his wife, Coretta Scott King was during that movement. 

  • Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

    Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

    Monday, January 15 2018 12:50 PM EST2018-01-15 17:50:40 GMT

    Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. 

    Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. 

  • Hawaii starts weekend with false missile alert

    Hawaii starts weekend with false missile alert

    Saturday, January 13 2018 2:52 PM EST2018-01-13 19:52:18 GMT
    A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...
    A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...
    •   

  • Most Popular