Grant helps create new cardiac catheterization lab in Cody

A large grant will stop long trips to Billings for some Wyoming heart attack victims. The 1.5 million dollar grant from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will create a new cardiac catheterization lab at the Cody Regional Health Hospital.
Montana State University Billings commemorated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a bell ringing ceremony on campus today.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
Putting on your seat belt is as easy as saying your alphabets and it should be one of the first things you do when you get inside your vehicle.
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.
The Bozeman School District and First Student have once again renewed their contract with one another.
As we first reported on kfbb.com, the case surrounding Belt Football Player Robert Back and Benefis Health System was focused on the legal responsibility of Athletic Trainer Jessica Hansen, in the game that ultimately lead to Back being deemed a quadriplegic. As of Friday, we're learning a new legal battle is brewing over whether or not Benefis purposefully destroyed evidence. To catch up on the timeline of this case: in September of 2014, Robert Back collapsed after ha...
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.
According to Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker, officers were dispatched to the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on the 2800 block of Rocky Road.
While the Gallatin National Forest is currently at a high level for avalanche danger, one Billings man is remembering the time he broke his leg in an avalanche.
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs. The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.
PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.
One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.
Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died.
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.
Watch Styrofoam cups morph in front of your eyes with Radical Rick and Caitlin Rearden on Extreme Science!
