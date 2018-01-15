Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/15 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/15

Number 8: Skyview's Zach Schacht and West's Maddie Albrecht come up with big swats.

Number 7: West's Jesse Owens and Great Falls' Kendall Kynett make athletic finishes at the basket.

Number 6: Rocky Mountain's Latrelle Franklin and Montana's McKenzie Johnston both show some flexibility with their lay ins.

Number 5: MSU Billings' Zharon Richmond comes up with the one handed dunk versus Simon Fraser.

Number 4: Portland State's Ashley Bolston heaves up the triple right before the buzzer versus Montana State.

Number 3: J.R. Vezain posts an 87.5 in bareback at the Montana PRCA Finals in Great Falls on his way to a championship.

Number 2: West's Jesse Owens gets the no look assist to Cade Tyson for a fast break bucket.

Number 1: Bozeman's Mack Anderson scores 26 points and collects 23 rebounds versus West, including a plethora of dunks in the win.

    Monday, January 15 2018
    Monday, January 15 2018

    Saturday, January 13 2018

    Monday, January 15 2018
    Monday, January 15 2018

  • From manager to player: Gonzaga's Pete living out new kind of Cinderella story

    From manager to player: Gonzaga's Pete living out new kind of Cinderella story

    Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.

    Brian Pete’s college basketball career didn’t begin with a host of recruitment letters or scholarship offers, it began with a brief conversation over postgame pizza. In just a few days, Pete went from washing jerseys to wearing one. Now, a team that became famous two decades ago for dancing in Cinderella’s slipper is now celebrating a different kind of rags to riches tale.

    •   