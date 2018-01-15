Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/15

Number 8: Skyview's Zach Schacht and West's Maddie Albrecht come up with big swats.

Number 7: West's Jesse Owens and Great Falls' Kendall Kynett make athletic finishes at the basket.

Number 6: Rocky Mountain's Latrelle Franklin and Montana's McKenzie Johnston both show some flexibility with their lay ins.

Number 5: MSU Billings' Zharon Richmond comes up with the one handed dunk versus Simon Fraser.

Number 4: Portland State's Ashley Bolston heaves up the triple right before the buzzer versus Montana State.

Number 3: J.R. Vezain posts an 87.5 in bareback at the Montana PRCA Finals in Great Falls on his way to a championship.

Number 2: West's Jesse Owens gets the no look assist to Cade Tyson for a fast break bucket.

Number 1: Bozeman's Mack Anderson scores 26 points and collects 23 rebounds versus West, including a plethora of dunks in the win.