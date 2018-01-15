MSUB honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

MSUB honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Montana State University Billings commemorated the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a bell ringing ceremony on campus today.

The ceremony began with the ringing of the bell, which is a symbol of the quest for peace, justice, human rights, and social and economic progress for all people. Once the ceremony was done, people went inside the Student Union building to listen to community activist Eran Thompson recite one of MLK's most memorable speeches.

Halle Keltner is a student at MSUB and said this event was really impactful and said Monday's ceremony taught her how she can help combat the issue of racism moving forward.

"I also got the feeling of responsibility. Not only as someone in the Billings community who needs to take ownership of what we're doing, but also generationally. My age group and those I go to school with - we're it. We're going to bring this forward, so having these conversations, taking them seriously and then moving forward is probably what I got most out of his."

MSUB has been honoring the civil rights leader and activist for over 20 years. MSUB said the bell symbolizes America's historic liberty bell, the representation of independence.

