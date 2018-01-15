MSUB honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PERRIS, California - Two parents are being held on $9 million bail each after a horrific discovery at a home in Perris, California Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department says a 17-year-old girl escaped from her house in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, in Perris and managed to call 911 from a cell phone she found inside the house.

One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...