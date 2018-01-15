Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dead at 46

Posted:
By Associated Press
AP Photo/Bruno Bebert, File

LONDON (AP) - Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.
  
Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.
  
Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

Formed in Limerick, Ireland, The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger” that fused the alternative rock edge with poppy tunefulness.

The band split up in 2003 but reunited several years later. The Cranberries released the acoustic album “Something Else” in 2017 and had been due to tour Europe and North America. The tour was cut short because O’Riordan was suffering from back problems.

In 2014, O’Riordan was accused of assaulting three police officers and a flight attendant during a flight from New York to Ireland. She pleaded guilty and was fined 6,000 euros ($6,600).

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

