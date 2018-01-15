Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

By KULR-8 News Staff
BOZEMAN, Mont. -

One of the worlds largest retailers is apologizing to a Montana State University professor following an incident involving his fishing license in 2016.

In February of that year, Dr. Gilbride Kalonde went to the Bozeman Walmart to renew his fishing license. Shortly after, Dr. Kalonde noticed the associate had manually written in "clean toilets" on the line indicating profession.

