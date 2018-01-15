Walmart issues apology to MSU professor over fishing license

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.

A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...