Wearing a seat belt can save your life

There have been four fatal crashes since the new year began and one of the people who died was not wearing a seat belt.



Putting on your seat belt is as easy as saying your alphabets and it should be one of the first things you do when you get inside your vehicle.

Sergeant Eric Gilbert with the Montana Highway Patrol said not doing something as simple as buckling up can have a fatal consequence.

According to the Montana Department of Transportation, in 2016, 80 percent of drivers involved in crashes on the Interstate were wearing seat belts. Over 76 percent wore seat belts when involved in crashes within city limits.



Sergeant Gilbert said there are no excuses as to why you shouldn't be wearing a seat belt. He said if MHP sees you not wearing a seat belt, they cannot stop you if that is the only infraction they see. Gilbert said it's frustrating because MHP wants to protect you and keep you safe.



"As the driver of that vehicle, you're responsible to make sure that everybody in your vehicle is buckled up," Sergeant Gilbert said. "I just had a crash the other day where the teenage driver didn't make sure the passenger was buckled up and, fortunately, there was no injury on that crash, but there could've been."



Gilbert said the seat belts are not equipped for children, so make sure they are in booster or car seats.