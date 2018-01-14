Wearing a seat belt can save your life

Putting on your seat belt is as easy as saying your alphabets and it should be one of the first things you do when you get inside your vehicle.
A 56-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle drifted into oncoming traffic head on. Montana Highway Patrol said the call came in at 4:33 a.m. Sunday morning near mile marker 42 on US 310 in Rockvale.
One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth. Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.
A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.
Montanans across the state have come together in many ways to help those affected by wildfires.
