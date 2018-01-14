Miles City woman killed when ejected from car in 3 vehicle crash

One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

Montana's health department has announced a new effort aimed at reducing deaths due to child abuse and neglect. The agency is expanding a home visiting program for expectant mothers and young families to add five "home visitors" who will work exclusively with families involved in the child protection system.

As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...