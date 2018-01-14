Miles City woman killed when ejected from car in 3 vehicle crash - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Miles City woman killed when ejected from car in 3 vehicle crash

By Briana Monte, KULR
FORSYTH, Mont. -

One woman is dead after a crash Saturday morning near mile marker 108 on Interstate 94 Westbound just east of Forsyth.

Montana Highway Patrol received a call just after 11 am.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, two people were injured and one woman was ejected from the vehicle and was killed.

Drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors at this time, however icy road conditions are.

All three cars involved were traveling westbound when one of them lost control and drove off the road. The car hit a guardrail and re-entered the interstate where the three cars collided.

The woman who died in the crash was not wearing a seat belt. 

