Montana skier headed to Olympics - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana skier headed to Olympics

Posted: Updated:
By NBC News

A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics.

Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.

This year, she will have the chance to finish what she started.

Voisin placed second at the Grand Prix at Snowmass Saturday, and she is the first skier to qualify for the slopestyle team.

Up to four women, and four men will be named to the team.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Montana skier headed to Olympics

    Montana skier headed to Olympics

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:12 PM EST2018-01-14 03:12:18 GMT

    A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old. 

    A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old. 

  • Family Life expo is back at MetraPark

    Family Life expo is back at MetraPark

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-14 02:23:04 GMT

    The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark. 

    The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark. 

  • Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

    Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

    Saturday, January 13 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-01-13 20:30:52 GMT
    One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...
    One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Montana skier headed to Olympics

    Montana skier headed to Olympics

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:12 PM EST2018-01-14 03:12:18 GMT

    A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old. 

    A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old. 

  • Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

    Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

    Saturday, January 13 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-01-13 20:30:52 GMT
    One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...
    One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

  • State starting new effort to reduce child abuse, deaths

    State starting new effort to reduce child abuse, deaths

    Saturday, January 13 2018 1:32 PM EST2018-01-13 18:32:05 GMT

    Montana's health department has announced a new effort aimed at reducing deaths due to child abuse and neglect. The agency is expanding a home visiting program for expectant mothers and young families to add five "home visitors" who will work exclusively with families involved in the child protection system.   

    Montana's health department has announced a new effort aimed at reducing deaths due to child abuse and neglect. The agency is expanding a home visiting program for expectant mothers and young families to add five "home visitors" who will work exclusively with families involved in the child protection system.   

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-13 05:39:38 GMT
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

  • Montana skier headed to Olympics

    Montana skier headed to Olympics

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:12 PM EST2018-01-14 03:12:18 GMT

    A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old. 

    A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old. 

  • Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:53 GMT
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...

  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-11 02:38:00 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • Family Life expo is back at MetraPark

    Family Life expo is back at MetraPark

    Saturday, January 13 2018 9:23 PM EST2018-01-14 02:23:04 GMT

    The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark. 

    The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark. 

  • Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

    Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

    Saturday, January 13 2018 3:30 PM EST2018-01-13 20:30:52 GMT
    One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...
    One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-01-11 19:47:23 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • Records: FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes

    Records: FBI knew Las Vegas gunman had big gun stashes

    Saturday, January 13 2018 10:34 AM EST2018-01-13 15:34:22 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts, according to court documents released Friday.

    LAS VEGAS (AP) - FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts, according to court documents released Friday.