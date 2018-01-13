Albertsons gives to Red Cross to aid wildfire relief

Montanans across the state have come together in many ways to help those affected by wildfires.

One of those ways include raising over $64,000 in just two weeks, through Albertsons and Safeway stores throughout Montana to donate to families in need.

The money has gone to support the red cross disaster relief.

More than 1.25 million acres were burned across the state.

Donation efforts towards the wildfire relief began in late August and ran through late September.

Store director Chris White manages the Albertsons on Central ave.

He says he was overwhelmed by the strong community response.

"It's truly amazing with the amount of our customers, the giving that they do whether it be towards the wildfire relief fund or when we run our holiday campaign feeding families a holiday meal during the holidays," adds White. "It's an amazing feeling and like i said we're really proud of the community and local neighborhoods that we serve and the generosity of those people."

The Red Cross opened 19 emergency shelters in response to the fires this past summer, provided 188 overnight stays and served nearly 2,000 meals and snacks.