The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark.

The one day event showcases live entertainment as well as games and activities for kids.

From ninja turtles to cotton candy, the event is more than just a trade show.

The Billings Family Life expo caters to families and their kids to provide wholesome fun and a good time.

"We've got bounce houses and different games for the kids. We've got Disney characters which are the ninja turtles this year, two of them. so we start planning a year in advance, eight months in advance so we can really have this set up and ready to go," said Gallagher

With the cold weather outside, Gallagher said this event is a good way to get the kids out of the house.

"It's tough to get the kids outside playing and this gives them a chance to blow off some steam and have some great family fun entertainment and a place to go." Gallagher adds.

Gallagher said events like this gives them a chance to give back to their community and meet their fans.



"Well with the radio stations, we not only do radio," said Gallagher. "We have about six events that we have throughout the year and this is one of the events we own and it's a great opportunity for us to showcase what we do as a company and get involved in the community, meet our listeners, our fans, get one on one with them and meet a lot of families."