Family Life expo is back at MetraPark

The one day event showcases live entertainment as well as games and activities for kids.
From ninja turtles to cotton candy, the event is more than just a trade show.
The Billings Family Life expo caters to families and their kids to provide wholesome fun and a good time.
"We've got bounce houses and different games for the kids. We've got Disney characters which are the ninja turtles this year, two of them. so we start planning a year in advance, eight months in advance so we can really have this set up and ready to go," said Gallagher
With the cold weather outside, Gallagher said this event is a good way to get the kids out of the house.
"It's tough to get the kids outside playing and this gives them a chance to blow off some steam and have some great family fun entertainment and a place to go." Gallagher adds.
Gallagher said events like this gives them a chance to give back to their community and meet their fans.
"Well with the radio stations, we not only do radio," said Gallagher. "We have about six events that we have throughout the year and this is one of the events we own and it's a great opportunity for us to showcase what we do as a company and get involved in the community, meet our listeners, our fans, get one on one with them and meet a lot of families."
One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...
A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...
As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...
Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...
LAS VEGAS (AP) - FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts, according to court documents released Friday.
