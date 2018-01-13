Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

One Great Falls man is starting the weekend off a little bit richer than he was last weekend. Terry Sargent, a military retiree from Great Falls, won the prize on a Montana Millionaire ticket bought at Great Falls' Gas N' Shop. The prize? $100,000. The winning numbers were announced on December 29th. Sargent said he plays the Montana Millionaire every year, but this is his first big win. And he has big plans for the big win. Sargent said he wants to pay off his truck, then maybe b...

A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...

A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...

A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...

A scary false alarm for Hawaiians Saturday morning, after state emergency officials tweeted about a missile attack. Just after 8 am local time, Hawaii's Emergency Management Agency sent out a tweet that said: "Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Seek immediate shelter. This is not a drill." As you might imagine, the message caused concern on social media. HEMA officials quickly corrected themselves, sending a tweet a short time later that said "No missile th...

As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...