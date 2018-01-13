Great Falls man wins Montana Millionaire Lottery

A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark.
The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark.
A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
Montana's health department has announced a new effort aimed at reducing deaths due to child abuse and neglect. The agency is expanding a home visiting program for expectant mothers and young families to add five "home visitors" who will work exclusively with families involved in the child protection system.
Montana's health department has announced a new effort aimed at reducing deaths due to child abuse and neglect. The agency is expanding a home visiting program for expectant mothers and young families to add five "home visitors" who will work exclusively with families involved in the child protection system.
A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
A whitefish native is headed to the Olympics. Maggie Voisin suffered a broken ankle in the Sochi Olympics, a heartbreak for the 15-year-old.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children.
The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark.
The Family Life expo is back at MetraPark.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts, according to court documents released Friday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) - FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts, according to court documents released Friday.