Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

Posted: Updated:
By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings.

Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft.

These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back.

One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. .

In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past.

Amber is a three time felon that was recently convicted and has one more pending conviction.

Her criminal convictions have now led her to a moral conviction to help others.

Earlier this week the former drug addict posted tips on Facebook in an effort to help you keep your things out of the hands of addicts.

Amber said she has a grand theft auto and knows what people look for.

If people had been quicker and done the tips posted then she wouldn't have been able to get as far as she did.

Her number one tip is to always lock your car and home.

She said people will take whatever they can to barter or sell to feed their addiction.

She also advised that you write down serial numbers so you can find your items if they end up at a pawn shop.

Amber said, "If I can prevent somebody from making that mistake and giving somebody the opportunity to make the same mistakes that I made then it's a way to make amends."

She wanted to make amends with strangers, friends and her family members because she said they're not immune to being victimized.

She said a simple security system can make all the difference in deterring thieves.

Simple but important tips from someone who wanted you to benefit from the mistakes she'd made.

According to Amber, there's always going to be crime and people are always going to find a way because there's so many more new opportunities to get away with things.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER?

    Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER?

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-01-13 05:48:38 GMT
    As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...
    As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...

  • Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-13 05:39:38 GMT
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

  • Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:53 GMT
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER?

    Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER?

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-01-13 05:48:38 GMT
    As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...
    As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...

  • Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-13 05:39:38 GMT
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

  • Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic still going strong after 41 years

    Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic still going strong after 41 years

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:59 PM EST2018-01-13 04:59:57 GMT

    It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest. 

    It was started over 40 years ago by legendary Hellgate and Big Sky wrestling coach Laney Bryant. And now in it’s 41st year, the Jug Beck Rocky Mountain Classic continues to bring the best teams from all across the Inland Northwest. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-13 05:39:38 GMT
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

  • Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:53 GMT
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...

  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-11 02:38:00 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • How to Build a Snow Cave

    How to Build a Snow Cave

    Friday, January 12 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-01-13 02:57:06 GMT

    Could building a snow cave keep you warmer than you think?

    Could building a snow cave keep you warmer than you think?

  • Doctors warn teens against eating laundry pods for latest social media challenge

    Doctors warn teens against eating laundry pods for latest social media challenge

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-12 23:26:36 GMT

    A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.

    A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-01-11 19:47:23 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Cody Police conducting death investigation

    Cody Police conducting death investigation

    Friday, January 12 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-12 22:19:06 GMT

    According to Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker, officers were dispatched to the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on the 2800 block of Rocky Road.  

    According to Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker, officers were dispatched to the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on the 2800 block of Rocky Road.  