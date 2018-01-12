Cody culls deer herd

At their next meeting Tuesday, Cody’s City Council will consider more deer soon. The Council directed police to shoot 50 deer last winter to cull the herd in city limits.

City Mayor Matt Hall said the plan is to cut down on car collisions with deer. The plan was instituted after some residents complained deer were eating their bushes and flowers. Police Chief Charles Baker told the Council Tuesday it will cost about $5000 to cull another 50 deer this winter.

The city has to acquire a permit from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to cull the deer herd. That permit requires the meat to be donated for human consumption. Chief Baker says there were plenty of people who wanted the meat last year.

He explained, “There was a Vietnam veteran that we donated a lot of the deer to, and he processed the deer at his cost, and then donated the meat to other veterans.”

The city applied for a permit to kill 150 deer this winter, which is more than half the herd. But, Mayor Hall said the Council is leaning toward directing police to cull only 50 deer this year, and another 50 next winter.