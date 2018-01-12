Rocky Mountain College unveils new doctoral program

In education news, the Northwest Commission on colleges and universities approved Rocky Mountain College for their first doctoral program.

KULR-8's Mary Jane Belleza spoke with the college's provost academic vice president, Stephen Germic who said the college's plan will begin a doctor of occupational therapy degree program in January 2019.

Students can expect new state of the art equipment, a cadaver laboratory, as well as a mock kitchen and apartment at the college's new science building.

The OTD curriculum will require 115 credit hours to be completed over three academic years.

This spring, Rocky Mountain College will start enrolling students for the term beginning in January of 2019.

Dr. Germic tells me Rocky Mountain College is looking forward to the momentum this program will bring them.

"We're extremely excited, this is a watershed moment for rocky mountain college. I believe we are the only PHD program in the region," said Dr. Germic. "So this is the next stage in our evolution and we're very excited to be able to offer not only a program that should serve an enormous number of needs within the area, but will help bring a new level of distinctiveness to rocky mountain college."

The doctoral occupational therapy program will be located on the top floor of the college's new Charles Morledge science building.

Dr. Germic tells me the expected date of completion for the building will be this summer.





