City College celebrates Lewis and Clark week - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

City College celebrates Lewis and Clark week

Posted: Updated:

In partnership with Montana Inc., City College hosts their annual Lewis and Clark week. 

This is the thirteenth year of the event and has earned a national award as an educational program.

"This is an event to get kids interested in Lewis and Clark and all of the things we have in this region. This is our legacy event and we're the only state in the country to host a legacy event," said Judy Foster, School Liaison Officer.

With over 700 students in attendance for Lewis and Clark week, this event not only teaches them about the expedition but about what happened right here in their own backyard.

Junior high students from across the state get to learn about a wide range of topics which include medicine, food, animals, communication and more. 

"We've got eight different modules, sometimes ten, they're a half hour in length, so we split that so half of that half hour shows the kids something they did 200 years ago and then the second half shows how you would do that same thing today," said John Pulasky, Event Chairman

Pulasky says the student response from the event makes them proud knowing they've made a difference and leave students wanting more. 

"The feedback we get from the students has been the motivation to do it again and to keep it going. They want to go to school here and just a nice life experience," Pulasky adds.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER?

    Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER?

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-01-13 05:48:38 GMT
    As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...
    As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...

  • Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-13 05:39:38 GMT
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

  • Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:53 GMT
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft

    Saturday, January 13 2018 12:39 AM EST2018-01-13 05:39:38 GMT
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...
    Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

  • Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Man fined for killing grizzly sow

    Friday, January 12 2018 11:41 PM EST2018-01-13 04:41:53 GMT
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...
    A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...

  • Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Incest charges filed against man in Great Falls

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:38 PM EST2018-01-11 02:38:00 GMT

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

    Incest and sexual assault are the charges one man is facing after he was allegedly found fondling two children. 

  • How to Build a Snow Cave

    How to Build a Snow Cave

    Friday, January 12 2018 9:57 PM EST2018-01-13 02:57:06 GMT

    Could building a snow cave keep you warmer than you think?

    Could building a snow cave keep you warmer than you think?

  • Doctors warn teens against eating laundry pods for latest social media challenge

    Doctors warn teens against eating laundry pods for latest social media challenge

    Friday, January 12 2018 6:26 PM EST2018-01-12 23:26:36 GMT

    A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.

    A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Thursday, January 11 2018 2:47 PM EST2018-01-11 19:47:23 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • Cody Police conducting death investigation

    Cody Police conducting death investigation

    Friday, January 12 2018 5:19 PM EST2018-01-12 22:19:06 GMT

    According to Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker, officers were dispatched to the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on the 2800 block of Rocky Road.  

    According to Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker, officers were dispatched to the Green Acres Mobile Home Park on the 2800 block of Rocky Road.  