Doctors warn teens against eating laundry pods for latest social media challenge

A disturbing new social media challenge is becoming popular among teens. It's called the laundry pod challenge and doctors warn there are dangerous side effects.

A simple search on YouTube will show dozens of videos of teens actually attempting to eat toxic laundry detergent pods. Doctors say the side effects of attempting the challenge can be skin, eye, respiratory tract and esophagus burns.

Tide released a statement about the dangerous dare saying, "Our laundry pacs are a highly concentrated detergent meant to clean clothes and they’re used safely in millions of households every day. They should be only used to clean clothes and kept up, closed and away from children. They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance is, even if it is meant as a joke.”

