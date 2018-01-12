Doctors warn teens against eating laundry pods for latest social media challenge

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...