Cody Police conducting death investigation

Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER? Does your fall warrant a trip to the ER? As winter continues the roads and sidewalks continue to get icy. You've most likely fallen or at least slid on the roads. Many snow boots don't have the traction to keep you on your feet. Something you can use to help are cleats that slip onto your shoes. If you do fall you'll want to make sure you head to the ER if you've hit your head, or are feeling a lot of pain. For more information on if your fall warrants a trip to the ER you can head over to our connections page and ...

Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft Former meth addict explains how to make sure you're not a target for theft Theft is an ongoing problem in Billings. Facebook users post tips all the time on the Billings Neighborhood Watch page on how to prevent theft. These neighborhood watch groups are good ways to find out about crime and even possibly get your stuff back. One post stood out to KULR-8 though because it came from a drug addict that's been clean for five months. . In the post she detailed some tips she said would have prevented her from stealing in the past. Amber is a three time f...

Man fined for killing grizzly sow Man fined for killing grizzly sow A Cody man has been fined more than $30,000 for killing a grizzly sow last spring. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a press release saying 57-year old Kenneth Stoner was also sentenced to 60 months probation. Stoner is also known as Kenneth Stone. Stoner was sentenced in Federal District Court recently for the unlawful taking of a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Wyoming Game and Fish Cody Supervisor Dan Smith...