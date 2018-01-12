Montana Airbnb Hosts Earned Nearly $20 million in 2017 - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Montana Airbnb Hosts Earned Nearly $20 million in 2017

Posted: Updated:
By Briana Monte, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Airbnb announces Thursday it's Montana host community earned nearly 20 million dollars in supplemental income while welcoming 147,000 guest arrivals to the state in 2017. The guest arrivals represents a 91% year-over-year growth.

The typical earnings for a host in Montana was $6,500 last year and 24% of hosts are 60 years or older. Across Montana, 65% of Airbnb hosts are women.

The Montana cities with the top host incomes are Bozeman, Missoula and Whitefish. Combined, the three cities had more than 50 thousand guests and generated more than six million dollars. Montana cities with the lowest host incomes are Columbia Falls and Gardiner.

Billings was 8th on the list with 5,000 guests, totaling nearly $550,000.  

