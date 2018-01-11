Billings Man Remembers Being Caught in Avalanche

Airbnb announces Thursday it's Montana host community earned nearly 20 million dollars in supplemental income while welcoming 147,000 guest arrivals to the state in 2017.
As frigid temperatures continue, Montana Rescue Mission is making all efforts to keep people off the streets and in the warmth.
While the Gallatin National Forest is currently at a high level for avalanche danger, one Billings man is remembering the time he broke his leg in an avalanche.
A new King and a new Queen will be named come February at Bridger Bowl.
A proposal for a new convention center is the works for the city of Billings.
If you missed signing up on TSA PreCheck last year, you are in luck.
Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.
Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs. The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.
Due to the high rates of reported drug and alcohol use by pregnant, expecting mothers in Big Horn County, the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office is announcing an immediate crackdown policy of civilly prosecuting any expecting mothers found to be using dangerous drugs or alcohol.
While the Gallatin National Forest is currently at a high level for avalanche danger, one Billings man is remembering the time he broke his leg in an avalanche.
"Wildlife" and "Dark Money" were chosen from thousands of submissions, each earning one of only 16 spots in their respective categories: U.S. Dramatic and U.S. Documentary.
A proposal for a new convention center is the works for the city of Billings.
