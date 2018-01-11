Billings TrailNet reaches 1,000 members

Billings TrailNet reaches a huge milestone in their Goal of 10,000 members.

Thursday, January 11th, they celebrated their 1,000th member of the group.

The non-profit is also working to complete their mission of establishing a community-wide trail system.

The celebration took place at Thirsty Street Brewing Company.

Billings TrailNet Programs Director, Lynn Harper said the best thing about being a member was the feeling of empowerment and making a change.

She encourages the community joining the cause and coming together to create these trails.

The lucky 100th member was awarded with a complimentary Thirsty Street Mug Club membership.

The celebration also acted as a fundraiser for the group with $1 from every pint sold that night going towards the mission.