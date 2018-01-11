2018 King and Queen of the Ridge Set

Come February 3rd, dozens of people will have five hours to hike the Bridger Bowl as many times as they can. The 2018 King and Queen of the Ridge fundraiser is expected to bring in a couple thousand dollars. The money raised will go towards avalanche education.

According to Eric Knoff with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center told KULR8 that those who sign up to hike will have to hike about 400 vertical feet. The avalanche specialist also said there is no cost for those who want to hike. “The goal is for people to go out and get pledges for how many hikes they're going to do. So they can say, you want to give me a dollar a hike or just pledge me a flat rate? Most people try to raise money through the number of hikes they are going to do."

Knoff also stated that the winner, each year, typically hikes 25 to 30 times.