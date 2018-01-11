2018 King and Queen of the Ridge Set

Come February 3rd, dozens of people will have five hours to hike the Bridger Bowl as many times as they can. The 2018 King and Queen of the Ridge fundraiser is expected to bring in a couple thousand dollars. The money raised will go towards avalanche education.
According to Eric Knoff with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center told KULR8 that those who sign up to hike will have to hike about 400 vertical feet. The avalanche specialist also said there is no cost for those who want to hike. “The goal is for people to go out and get pledges for how many hikes they're going to do. So they can say, you want to give me a dollar a hike or just pledge me a flat rate? Most people try to raise money through the number of hikes they are going to do."
Knoff also stated that the winner, each year, typically hikes 25 to 30 times.
Thursday, January 11 2018 8:38 PM EST2018-01-12 01:38:25 GMT
There has been unwanted ice on the roads this winter but there is one area in the Magic City where Billings Parks and Recreation is looking to add ice. Billings Parks and Rec has been trying to brave the cold in an effort to open its yearly outdoor ice skating rink at Veterans Park. Mother Nature hasn't made up her mind in the Magic City making it difficult for the ice rink to get up and running. Superintendent of Parks, Mike Pigg, said it all has to do with temperature. He sai...
There has been unwanted ice on the roads this winter but there is one area in the Magic City where Billings Parks and Recreation is looking to add ice. Billings Parks and Rec has been trying to brave the cold in an effort to open its yearly outdoor ice skating rink at Veterans Park. Mother Nature hasn't made up her mind in the Magic City making it difficult for the ice rink to get up and running. Superintendent of Parks, Mike Pigg, said it all has to do with temperature. He sai...
Thursday, January 11 2018 8:33 PM EST2018-01-12 01:33:13 GMT
Billings TrailNet reaches a huge milestone in their Goal of 10,000 members. Thursday, January 11th, they celebrated their 1,000th member of the group. The non-profit is also working to complete their mission of establishing a community-wide trail system. The celebration took place at Thirsty Street Brewing Company. Billings TrailNet Programs Director, Lynn Harper said the best thing about being a member was the feeling of empowerment and making a change. She encourages the com...
Billings TrailNet reaches a huge milestone in their Goal of 10,000 members. Thursday, January 11th, they celebrated their 1,000th member of the group. The non-profit is also working to complete their mission of establishing a community-wide trail system. The celebration took place at Thirsty Street Brewing Company. Billings TrailNet Programs Director, Lynn Harper said the best thing about being a member was the feeling of empowerment and making a change. She encourages the com...
Thursday, January 11 2018 7:49 PM EST2018-01-12 00:49:10 GMT
MISSOULA (AP) - The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles. Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December. The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fires. M...
MISSOULA (AP) - The federal government has denied Montana's disaster relief request for $44 million in the aftermath of the 2017 fire season that burned more than 1,500 square miles. Montana Public Radio reports that the Federal Emergency Management Agency denied Gov. Steve Bullock's request for additional aid in late December. The federal agency has already granted the state $11 million, covering some of the expenses for eight different fires. M...
Thursday, January 11 2018 8:37 AM EST2018-01-11 13:37:10 GMT
The historic Frank Lloyd Wright building in Whitefish is coming down after a deal to save the building couldn’t be reached. According to savewright.org, negotiations were in place to save the Lockridge Medical Clinic, build in Whitefish in 1958. But despite efforts to fund raise, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy in Chicago wasn't able to raise $1.7 million by this week. The Lockridge Medical Clinic building will become the first viable Wright-designed b...
The historic Frank Lloyd Wright building in Whitefish is coming down after a deal to save the building couldn’t be reached. According to savewright.org, negotiations were in place to save the Lockridge Medical Clinic, build in Whitefish in 1958. But despite efforts to fund raise, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy in Chicago wasn't able to raise $1.7 million by this week. The Lockridge Medical Clinic building will become the first viable Wright-designed b...
Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-11 02:04:06 GMT
The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...
The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...
Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-11 01:48:48 GMT
With 11 inches of snowfall during the last snow storm and close to four inches today; the winters seem to be snowier. In fact, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet on January 3rd saying in each of the last five winters there have been days with at least 14 inches of snow on the ground. The winters are snowier but the snow season also appears to be heavier in the mid-winter than late winter like the 30-year average. March and April are typically the snowiest months for t...
With 11 inches of snowfall during the last snow storm and close to four inches today; the winters seem to be snowier. In fact, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet on January 3rd saying in each of the last five winters there have been days with at least 14 inches of snow on the ground. The winters are snowier but the snow season also appears to be heavier in the mid-winter than late winter like the 30-year average. March and April are typically the snowiest months for t...
Thursday, January 11 2018 3:47 PM EST2018-01-11 20:47:46 GMT
Due to the high rates of reported drug and alcohol use by pregnant, expecting mothers in Big Horn County, the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office is announcing an immediate crackdown policy of civilly prosecuting any expecting mothers found to be using dangerous drugs or alcohol.
Due to the high rates of reported drug and alcohol use by pregnant, expecting mothers in Big Horn County, the Big Horn County Attorney’s Office is announcing an immediate crackdown policy of civilly prosecuting any expecting mothers found to be using dangerous drugs or alcohol.