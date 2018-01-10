Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices and other tools to stop the flow of illicit drugs.
  
Speaking in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the bill is "a significant step forward" in the fight against powerful opioids such as fentanyl. He calls it "our new big scourge."
  
Trump is warning that drug traffickers are "using our postal system and they're killing our people."
  
The president was joined at the bill signing ceremony by members of Congress and health care practitioners.
  
The bill ensures CBP agents will have portable chemical screening devices at ports of entry and mail facilities. It appropriates $9 million for hundreds of new screening devices, laboratory equipment and facilities.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology

    Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-01-11 01:24:30 GMT

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices and other tools to stop the flow of illicit drugs.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation aimed at giving Customs and Border Protection agents additional screening devices and other tools to stop the flow of illicit drugs.

  • Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-10 06:08:40 GMT

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

  • 13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-10 02:05:49 GMT

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Key witness in Rory Wanner murder arrested with meth, AK-47

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 5:33 PM EST2018-01-10 22:33:52 GMT
    YCDFYCDF

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

    Tyler Nathaniel Crawford has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs after police reportedly found him "slumped over" in a vehicle.

  • Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:13 PM EST2018-01-11 01:13:42 GMT

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

    Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads.

  • National IV bag shortage hits Montana

    National IV bag shortage hits Montana

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-11 02:04:06 GMT
    The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...
    The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...

  • Montana Rescue Mission relaxes occupancy restrictions

    Montana Rescue Mission relaxes occupancy restrictions

    Thursday, January 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-01-11 06:25:22 GMT

    It's code blue at the Montana Rescue Mission tonight due to dropping temperatures in Billings.

    It's code blue at the Montana Rescue Mission tonight due to dropping temperatures in Billings.

  • Snowier winters the new normal?

    Snowier winters the new normal?

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-01-11 01:48:48 GMT
    With 11 inches of snowfall during the last snow storm and close to four inches today; the winters seem to be snowier. In fact, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet on January 3rd saying in each of the last five winters there have been days with at least 14 inches of snow on the ground. The winters are snowier but the snow season also appears to be heavier in the mid-winter than late winter like the 30-year average. March and April are typically the snowiest months for t...
    With 11 inches of snowfall during the last snow storm and close to four inches today; the winters seem to be snowier. In fact, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet on January 3rd saying in each of the last five winters there have been days with at least 14 inches of snow on the ground. The winters are snowier but the snow season also appears to be heavier in the mid-winter than late winter like the 30-year average. March and April are typically the snowiest months for t...

  • Ryan Sullivan resigns from city council position

    Ryan Sullivan resigns from city council position

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:53 PM EST2018-01-10 23:53:33 GMT

    After serving on the Billings City Council for 2 years, Ryan Sullivan will leave his position for council in Ward 4 next Tuesday. 

    After serving on the Billings City Council for 2 years, Ryan Sullivan will leave his position for council in Ward 4 next Tuesday. 

  • School Closures & Delays

    School Closures

    Check out the latest closures and delays from around the Inland Northwest.

    Click here for a list of school closures and delays.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page