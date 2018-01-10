Trump signs bill to improve opioid screening technology

The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...

The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...