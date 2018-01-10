Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary per - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Yellowstone's summer workers will soon have to buy temporary permits for their cars

CODY, Wyo. -

Yellowstone’s summer workers will soon be asked to pay to use Wyoming roads. That from Park County officials, who have notified Superintendent Dan Wenk, Xanterra, and Delaware North their employees will have to buy temporary permits for their cars, while working in Wyoming.

Most of Yellowstone Park lies within Wyoming. Park County Treasurer Barb Poley said the park’s seasonal workers are required by state law to pay $50 a month for a temporary permit up to four months. If they work in the Wyoming portion of the Park more than four months, they are required by law to register their vehicle in Wyoming, and pay for Wyoming license plates.

Poley told Park County Commissioners Tuesday Xanterra and Delaware North officials have agreed to tell their employees about the legal requirements. Poley said she is preparing a brochure that will be given to the Park’s seasonal employees. She could not say how much money the temporary permits, and new license registrations will generate for Park County.

Many of Yellowstone’s seasonal employees work May through October. So, they would have to buy Wyoming tags, then possibly have to buy license plates in their home states when they return home. 

