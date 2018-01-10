Alternative bus routes in effect for Billings Public Schools

The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...

The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...

The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...

The nation is facing a shortage of IV fluid bags making it challenging to treat the influx of flu patients. Many of the IV bags are manufactured by a company in Puerto Rico, which was devastated by Hurricane Maria, crippling the company. Many hospitals nationwide are feeling the strain and hospitals in Montana are no different. St. Vincent Healthcare said they have taken precautions to minimize their IV use in order to save as many IV bags as they can. Director of Pharmacy, Lonny...

With 11 inches of snowfall during the last snow storm and close to four inches today; the winters seem to be snowier. In fact, the National Weather Service sent out a tweet on January 3rd saying in each of the last five winters there have been days with at least 14 inches of snow on the ground. The winters are snowier but the snow season also appears to be heavier in the mid-winter than late winter like the 30-year average. March and April are typically the snowiest months for t...