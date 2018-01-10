Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Spokane Valley Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

The pit crew approach allows for steadier, consistent compressions – ideally about 100 a minute. Because of this, Spokane Valley crews say more people are surviving. In 2013 and 2014, they say their CPR save rate was at 25%. After it implemented Pit Crew CPR, in 2015 and 2016, the survival rate doubled to 54%. Chief Rich Llewellyn says Pit Crew CPR is much more efficient because it allows a patient to receive chest compression much more consistently.

Captain Dan Ward says during the days of traditional CPR - when one person did it all - cardiac arrest calls were the most stressful and intense. Now, he says the calls are far less stressful because everyone has a job and knows what to do. He says it’s also helping knowing the survival rate is much greater.

A Spokane Valley firefighter learned about the approach and brought it back to the east side of the state from the Redmond Fire Department. The first clinical trial was just a few years ago and showed a 60% improvement in patient survival. Since then, it’s spread like wildfire from department to department around the country. Now, the Spokane Valley Fire Department is teaching the approach to other departments in the Inland Northwest.

  • LocalMore>>

  • House fire burned days before Christmas in need of donations

    House fire burned days before Christmas in need of donations

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-10 06:09:56 GMT

    KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.

    KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.

  • Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-10 06:08:40 GMT

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

  • This season's flu outbreak numbers are ahead of last year's

    This season's flu outbreak numbers are ahead of last year's

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-01-10 02:43:15 GMT

    Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.

    Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.

    •   

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Two leaks and a water main break over four day span in Bozeman

    Two leaks and a water main break over four day span in Bozeman

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:20 AM EST2018-01-10 11:20:06 GMT

    The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break. 

    The Water and Sewer Department in Bozeman has had a busy four days dealing with multiple leaks and a water main break. 

  • Authorities dealing with the Belgrade shooting release "person of interest" from custody

    Authorities dealing with the Belgrade shooting release "person of interest" from custody

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 6:09 AM EST2018-01-10 11:09:16 GMT
    New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...
    New developments in the deadly Belgrade shooting that left one woman dead and another in critical condition. The "person of interest" in the shooting has just been released from custody. Authorities have released that person of interest after questioning, but have not said why. As this investigation continues, one of the victims in this shooting remains in critical condition in a hospital out of town. 32 year old Ashley Van Hemert is suffering from a gunshot wound, and sev...

  • Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-10 06:08:40 GMT

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

    •   

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-10 06:08:40 GMT

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

  • 13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-10 02:05:49 GMT

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

  • Forum held in Cody for proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons

    Forum held in Cody for proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-09 06:09:24 GMT

    Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...

    Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • House fire burned days before Christmas in need of donations

    House fire burned days before Christmas in need of donations

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-10 06:09:56 GMT

    KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.

    KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.

  • New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:37 GMT
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...

  • 3 Native American tribes sue opioid industry groups

    3 Native American tribes sue opioid industry groups

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-01-09 17:59:00 GMT
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Three Native American tribes in the Dakotas are suing opioid manufacturers and distributors, alleging they concealed and minimized the addiction risk of prescription drugs.    The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate sued 24 opioid industry groups in federal court on Monday. Defendants include drug manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan, and distributors McKesson Corp., Ca...
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Three Native American tribes in the Dakotas are suing opioid manufacturers and distributors, alleging they concealed and minimized the addiction risk of prescription drugs.    The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate sued 24 opioid industry groups in federal court on Monday. Defendants include drug manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan, and distributors McKesson Corp., Ca...

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Monday, January 8 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-01-09 02:11:13 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

  • 13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-10 02:05:49 GMT

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

  • This season's flu outbreak numbers are ahead of last year's

    This season's flu outbreak numbers are ahead of last year's

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-01-10 02:43:15 GMT

    Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.

    Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-01-07 02:12:25 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu

    IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:53 AM EST2018-01-10 07:53:42 GMT
    IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu.
    IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu.