13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MONTECITO, Calif. - At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
  
Rescue crews used helicopters to pluck people from rooftops because trees and power lines blocked roads, and firefighters pulled a mud-caked 14-year-old girl from a collapsed Montecito home where she had been trapped for hours.
  
"I thought I was dead for a minute there," the girl could be heard saying on video posted by KNBC-TV before she was taken away on a stretcher.
  
Most deaths were believed to have occurred in Montecito, a wealthy enclave of about 9,000 people northwest of Los Angeles that is home to such celebrities as Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe and Ellen DeGeneres, said Santa Barbara County spokesman David Villalobos. At least 25 people were injured and others were unaccounted for.
  
The mud was unleashed in the dead of night by flash flooding in the steep, fire-scarred Santa Ynez Mountains. Burned-over zones are especially susceptible to destructive mudslides because scorched earth doesn't absorb water well and the land is easily eroded when there are no shrubs.
  
The torrent of mud early Tuesday swept away cars and destroyed several homes, reducing them to piles of lumber. Photos posted on social media showed waist-deep mud in living rooms.
  
"I came around the house and heard a deep rumbling, an ominous sound I knew was ... boulders moving as the mud was rising," said Thomas Tighe, who discovered two of his cars missing from the driveway in the middle of the night. "I saw two other vehicles moving slowly sideways down the middle of the street in a river of mud."
  
In daylight, Tighe was shocked to see a body pinned by muck against his neighbor's home. He wasn't sure who it was.
  
Authorities had been bracing for the possibility of catastrophic flooding because of heavy rain in the forecast for the first time in 10 months.
  
Evacuations were ordered beneath recently burned areas of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties. But only an estimated 10 to 15 percent of people in a mandatory evacuation area of Santa Barbara County heeded the warning, authorities said.
  
Marshall Miller, who evacuated his home in Montecito on Monday with his family, returned to check for damage and found his neighborhood devastated. He never reached his home because two of his neighbors, an elderly woman and her adult daughter, needed a lift to the hospital after being rescued by firefighters.
  
The pair had left their house before it was inundated with 6 feet (1.8 meters) of mud, but they got trapped outside in the deep sludge.
  
"It was sobering," Miller said. "I saw them covered in mud and shaking from the cold."
  
The path of the deluge was graphically illustrated on the side of a white colonial-style house, where a dark gray stain created a wavy pattern halfway up the front windows.
  
Cars were washed off roads, and one was deposited upside down in a tangle of tree limbs. In Los Angeles, a police cruiser got swamped in tire-deep mud.
  
A stretch of U.S. Highway 101 looked like a muddy river clogged with trees and other debris and was closed between Ventura County and Santa Barbara County. A kayak was marooned in the flotsam, and a Range Rover was buried up to its bumpers.
  
Some of the worst damage was on Montecito's Hot Springs Road, where the unidentified girl was rescued and residents had been under a voluntary evacuation warning. Large boulders were washed out of a previously dry creek bed and scattered across the road.
  
A rescuer working with a search dog walked among the ruins of a house as the yellow Labrador wagged its tail and scrambled into a destroyed building, looking for anyone trapped inside. Its belly and paws were black from the mud.
  
The worst of the rainfall occurred in a 15-minute span starting at 3:30 a.m. Montecito got more than a half-inch in five minutes, while Carpinteria received nearly an inch in 15 minutes.
  
"All hell broke loose," said Peter Hartmann, a dentist who moonlights as a news photographer for the local website Noozhawk.
  
"There were gas mains that had popped, where you could hear the hissing," he said. "Power lines were down, high-voltage power lines, the large aluminum poles to hold those were snapped in half. Water was flowing out of water mains and sheared-off fire hydrants."
  
Hartmann watched rescuers revive a toddler pulled unresponsive from the muck.
  
"It was a freaky moment to see her just covered in mud," he said.
  
Hartmann said he found a tennis trophy awarded in 1991 to a father-son team his wife knows.
  
"Both of them were caught in the flood. Son's in the hospital, dad hasn't been found yet," he said, declining to name them.
  
The first confirmed death was Roy Rohter, a former real estate broker who founded St. Augustine Academy in Ventura. The Catholic school's headmaster, Michael Van Hecke, announced the death and said Rohter's wife was injured by the mudslide.
  
Montecito is beneath the scar left by a wildfire that erupted Dec. 4 and became the largest ever recorded in California. It spread over more than 440 square miles (1,140 square kilometers) and destroyed 1,063 homes and other structures. It continues to smolder deep in the wilderness.
  
The storm walloped much of the state with damaging winds and thunderstorms. Downtown San Francisco got a record 3.15 inches (8 centimeters) of rain on Monday, smashing the old mark of 2.36 inches (6 centimeters) set in 1872.
  
___
  
Weber reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writers John Antczak, Michael Balsamo and Brian Melley in Los Angeles and Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this report.
  
___
  
Follow Weber at https://twitter.com/WeberCM.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • TrendingMore>>

  • Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Spokane Valley firefighters save lives with pit crew CPR

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:08 AM EST2018-01-10 06:08:40 GMT

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

    Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.

    It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.

  • 13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-10 02:05:49 GMT

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

  • Forum held in Cody for proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons

    Forum held in Cody for proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-09 06:09:24 GMT

    Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...

    Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • House fire burned days before Christmas in need of donations

    House fire burned days before Christmas in need of donations

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-01-10 06:09:56 GMT

    KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.

    KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.

  • New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    New charges filed in Missoula dismemberment case

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 5:05 PM EST2018-01-09 22:05:37 GMT
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...
    MISSOULA- New information has been released in the case of a Missoula couple charged with the stabbing death and dismemberment of two people. Prosecutors say Tiffanie Rae Pierce and Augustus Storm Standingrock stabbed two people to death sometime in late July or early August 2017. Investigators found their remains dismembered and placed in chemical-filled tubs in the basement of Pierce’s residence on Strand Avenue. On Jan. 5, prosecutors filed new charges against Pierce after ...

  • 3 Native American tribes sue opioid industry groups

    3 Native American tribes sue opioid industry groups

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 12:59 PM EST2018-01-09 17:59:00 GMT
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Three Native American tribes in the Dakotas are suing opioid manufacturers and distributors, alleging they concealed and minimized the addiction risk of prescription drugs.    The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate sued 24 opioid industry groups in federal court on Monday. Defendants include drug manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan, and distributors McKesson Corp., Ca...
    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Three Native American tribes in the Dakotas are suing opioid manufacturers and distributors, alleging they concealed and minimized the addiction risk of prescription drugs.    The Rosebud Sioux Tribe, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe and the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate sued 24 opioid industry groups in federal court on Monday. Defendants include drug manufacturers Purdue Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and Allergan, and distributors McKesson Corp., Ca...

  • Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

    Monday, January 8 2018 9:11 PM EST2018-01-09 02:11:13 GMT

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

    A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

  • 13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-01-10 02:05:49 GMT

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

    At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month. 

  • This season's flu outbreak numbers are ahead of last year's

    This season's flu outbreak numbers are ahead of last year's

    Tuesday, January 9 2018 9:43 PM EST2018-01-10 02:43:15 GMT

    Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.

    Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-01-07 02:12:25 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu

    IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu

    Wednesday, January 10 2018 2:53 AM EST2018-01-10 07:53:42 GMT
    IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu.
    IV bag shortage has hospitals scrambling to treat flu.