13 dead in Southern California as rain triggers mudslides

Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.
It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.
At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.
The term 'man flu' is often used by women who swear that the men in their lives tend to suffer from an over-exaggeration of flu-like symptoms when they happen to become ill.
The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs. The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...
A cheetah named Bingwa at the St. Louis Zoo is a proud mother - eight times over.
The one-time political partnership between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in tatters after explosive quotes were released from a forthcoming book.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.
At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
