Baby Blues or postpartum depression?

KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.
KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.
Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.
It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.
Every second counts when it comes to a cardiac arrest emergency. Firefighters are taking advantage of every second with a different approach to CPR.
It’s called Pit Crew CPR and requires all hands on deck. Each team member has a roll; one to do compressions, another to ventilate, another to medicate and others to help assist. The person doing the physically demanding work of compressions rotates out every two minutes.
Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.
Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.
According to nurse midwife Tiffany Stensvad of St. Vincent Healthcare, 1 in 7 women have postpartum depression.
According to nurse midwife Tiffany Stensvad of St. Vincent Healthcare, 1 in 7 women have postpartum depression.
Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.
KULR-8 would like to remind the community of a house off Blue Creek Road that was overwhelmed by fire, just two days before Christmas. The family helplessly watched the fire take their home. Now, the Jones family, is still in need of donations.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.
At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
At least 13 people were killed and homes were torn from their foundations Tuesday as downpours sent mud and boulders roaring down hills stripped of vegetation by a gigantic wildfire that raged in Southern California last month.
Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.
Nearly one thousand cases of influenza activity have been reported since the start of winter season. 175 Montanans have been hospitalized and 10 have died from the flu. One of those deaths came from Yellowstone County.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.