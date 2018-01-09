Celebrating 60 Years: The Fabulous Fifties

All of us at KULR-8 are very proud to have served south central Montana for nearly sixty years!

KULR-8 first went on the air as KGHL-TV March 15, 1958 at 4:00 p.m.

Leading up to our 60-year anniversary in March, we'll be highlighting some of the top moments from each decade.

Since KULR-8 officially launched in 1958, here are just some of the most memorable moments from the 'Fabulous Fifties!'