Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/8

Number 8: Skyview's Logan DeHaven completes the and one against Senior.

Number 7: Montana's Fabijan Krslovic with the alley-oop to Michael Oguine against Northern Colorado.

Number 6: Montana State's Tyler Hall finds Joe Mvuezolo for the breakaway dunk.

Number 5. MSU Billing's Daniel Shedden goes up strong for the dunk versus Northwest Nazarene.

Number 4: Hardin's Marie Five gets a block versus Shepherd, Senior's Brooks Zimmer gets a swat versus Bozeman, and Valier's Will Parker gets a block off the backboard versus Dutton-Brady.

Number 3: Senior's Slade Cobb does a full turn while converting the lay in versus Bozeman.

Number 2: Skyview's Zach Schacht with a pair of big dunks versus Senior.

Number 1: Hardin's Karissa DuShane hits the step back three at the buzzer versus Billings Central to force overtime, paving the way for the Bulldogs to come up with the win in 2OT.

