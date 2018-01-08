Super 8 Plays of the Week 1/8

Griz Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen join host Shaun Rainey to discuss the season so far for both programs. Player guests Jamar Akoh and Jace Henderson appear on the show as well to talk name mispronunciations and fishing.

by Idaho Athletics MOSCOW, Idaho - A last-second tip-in did in the Vandals on Saturday night as Idaho fell to Portland State, 73-72, in the Cowan Spectrum. THE GAME Portland State took a 34-32 lead into the break after closing the half strong. Chad Sherwood got going early, connecting on all three of his 3-point attempts in the opening half. The game stayed close throughout, with neither team leading by more than five at any point. Idaho held the lead...

Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

Behind a monster night from senior Johnathan Williams, No. 19 Gonzaga scored a road win at LMU on Saturday night, 85-66. Williams had 30 points on 13-of-18 shooting, along with 10 rebounds. Josh Perkins had 12 points and 10 assists, the first Zag to record 10 assists in a game since Matt Bouldin did at Pepperdine on Jan. 22, 2009. The Bulldogs, who started the second half on a 17-0 run, improve to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the WCC. The Lions are now 5-10 and have yet to wi...