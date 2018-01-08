Bike safety tips during the winter

Most of the people who came to a forum Monday night said no to armed teachers in public schools. The forum was held to get response from the public on a proposed policy that would allow school staff members to carry concealed weapons for school protection. Some people spoke for the policy, but many more spoke against it. Since the beginning of the school year, Cody’s school board has been debating a proposed policy of allowing school personnel, including teachers, to carr...
The Bakken. A well-known oil field stretching across North Dakota, South Dakota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and of course, Montana. But Oklahoma investor ONEOK has released a statement with talk of a new pipeline starting right here in Montana, and stretching all the way to Kansas.
A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.
According to American Red Cross, severe winter weather has had an impact on blood donations with more than 150 blood drives forced to cancel causing over 5,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester is asking the Architect of the Capitol to allow the Capitol Christmas Tree to be hauled back to Montana to help rebuild the historic Sperry Chalet, which was destroyed during the 2017 wildfire season.
Montana Rescue Mission's longest-serving executive director has died after a 9-month battle with cancer.
Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
