Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 2 Billings children

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued by the Montana Department of Justice for two Billings children.

4-year-old Mya Cleveland and 2-year-old Ryann Cleveland were taken by their non-custodial mother Amanda Dobson, who is known to use drugs.

Amanda is 35 years old, white, 5' 8", 165 lbs and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

The children are believed to be in danger. There is no known vehicle or direction of travel.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8461.



