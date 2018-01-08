Former MRM executive director passes away after battle with cancer

Montana Rescue Mission's longest-serving executive director has died after a 9-month battle with cancer.

Gary Drake passed away early Sunday morning. He served as executive director of MRM for 25 years and devoted more than 30 years of his life to the Mission.

In a statement from MRM's current executive director, Perry Roberts, he says, "Gary will be missed by all of us who knew him and were touched by his presence in our lives. He was one of the most likable and kindhearted people you will ever meet."