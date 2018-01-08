Prison recommended for ex-House leader in Montana drug case

Montana Rescue Mission's longest-serving executive director has died after a 9-month battle with cancer.
Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester is asking the Architect of the Capitol to allow the Capitol Christmas Tree to be hauled back to Montana to help rebuild the historic Sperry Chalet, which was destroyed during the 2017 wildfire season.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.
