Federal judge dismisses all charges against Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy and 3 others

Montana Rescue Mission's longest-serving executive director has died after a 9-month battle with cancer.
Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester is asking the Architect of the Capitol to allow the Capitol Christmas Tree to be hauled back to Montana to help rebuild the historic Sperry Chalet, which was destroyed during the 2017 wildfire season.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
A large police presence at Whittier Elementary School in Great Falls Monday afternoon at least one man in police custody. The KFBB newsroom received initial reports at about 3:20pm. According to Great Falls Police, an incident outside of the school involving at least one man with a weapon led to the school being put on a temporary lockdown. Witnesses at the scene tell KFBB the man was not cooperating with police, and was hiding inside a parked car. Police then had to sma...
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.
There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.
The term 'man flu' is often used by women who swear that the men in their lives tend to suffer from an over-exaggeration of flu-like symptoms when they happen to become ill.
The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs. The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...
A cheetah named Bingwa at the St. Louis Zoo is a proud mother - eight times over.
The one-time political partnership between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in tatters after explosive quotes were released from a forthcoming book.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester is asking the Architect of the Capitol to allow the Capitol Christmas Tree to be hauled back to Montana to help rebuild the historic Sperry Chalet, which was destroyed during the 2017 wildfire season.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities in Washington state have identified a sheriff's deputy shot and killed while responding to a home invasion as a Navy veteran and father of three young boys. Pierce County Sheriff's Department spokesman Ed Troyer identified the deputy as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney, of Yelm.
