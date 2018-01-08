Sen. Tester: Use Capitol Christmas tree to rebuild Sperry Chalet

Montana Rescue Mission's longest-serving executive director has died after a 9-month battle with cancer.
Federal prosecutors are recommending a former Montana House majority leader be sentenced to 28 years in prison for drug trafficking.
Criminal charges have been dismissed against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities.
U.S. Senator Jon Tester is asking the Architect of the Capitol to allow the Capitol Christmas Tree to be hauled back to Montana to help rebuild the historic Sperry Chalet, which was destroyed during the 2017 wildfire season.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving.
