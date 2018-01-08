Meet Carroll College's living mascots

At home, they're Max and Chumley. When it's game-day they become "Halo." These St. Bernards take turns as the adored mascot of the Carroll College Fighting Saints.

"It's wonderful when you're at events and the smile that you see on people's faces when they see them and when they go and give them a hug – the jubilation that they have," says Carroll College Athletic Director Charlie Gross.

Max and Chumley's owners Candice and Doug Petersen have been volunteering their St. Bernards as "Halo" for 12 years. They've become icons at every game.

Gross says it has boosted Carroll College's branding and marketing of their athletics. Having the addition of living mascots with the cartoon one has made the Fighting Saints even more memorable on top of the school's impressive sports records over the past few years.

Max and Chumley definitely enjoy their celebrity status. For now, they're resting up for their next home game on January 27, when Carroll College will also unveil their new caricature of Halo.