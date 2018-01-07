OUTDOOR REPORT: 2017 year in review

A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
The Montana Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook page about five troopers who have been involved in crashes through no fault of their own, costing tax payer money. Luckily, none of the troopers have been seriously injured.
The Montana Highway Patrol posted on their Facebook page about five troopers who have been involved in crashes through no fault of their own, costing tax payer money. Luckily, none of the troopers have been seriously injured.
As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.
As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.
As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Belgrade. According to the Belgrade Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9 in the morning on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person was unresponsive and another was injured. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital. Police say a suspect was identified and arrested. Right now there is no threat to the community. No names have been released until family can be notified.
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Belgrade. According to the Belgrade Police Department, officers responded to the call around 9 in the morning on Sunday. When they arrived, they found one person was unresponsive and another was injured. The victim was quickly taken to the hospital. Police say a suspect was identified and arrested. Right now there is no threat to the community. No names have been released until family can be notified.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening.
There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.
There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.
Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving.
Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving.
You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food?
You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food?