OUTDOOR REPORT: 2017 year in review - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

OUTDOOR REPORT: 2017 year in review

Posted: Updated:
By Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Connect

As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.

Montana's war on aquatic invasive species escalated in 2017 with increased check stations across the state and a focus on containing zebra mussels at Tiber and Canyon Ferry Reservoirs.

Another major battle has begun on a foreign invader with the discovery of chronic wasting disease or CWD. Fish, Wildlife and Parks increased surveillance efforts and adopted a plan to try and manage CWD in Montana's deer populations.

Montanans stepped up their conservation efforts this past year with a couple providing homes for bats in northeast Montana and volunteers monitoring lakes in Northwest Montana.

For their own part FWP biologists were busy last year monitoring, studying and conserving bighorn sheep, mule deer, wolverines, mourning doves, mountain lions, burbot, elk, cisco, black swifts and much, much more.

A report last year showed camping on the rise and what better place to spend a night outside then at a state park, especially Makoshika the crown jewel of Eastern Montana.

And to all the ones we have lost and to the ones we have gained happy new year.

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle vs. bicyclist crash

    Bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle vs. bicyclist crash

    Sunday, January 7 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-01-08 04:26:56 GMT

    A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening. 

    A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening. 

  • Billings man hit by car, suffers serious head injury

    Sunday, January 7 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-01-08 04:07:20 GMT

    Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive. 

    Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive. 

  • OUTDOOR REPORT: 2017 year in review

    OUTDOOR REPORT: 2017 year in review

    Sunday, January 7 2018 10:01 PM EST2018-01-08 03:01:43 GMT

    As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.

    As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-01-07 02:12:25 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana

    Shooting leaves 1 dead in Montana

    Sunday, January 7 2018 8:18 PM EST2018-01-08 01:18:49 GMT

    BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.    

    BELGRADE, Mont. (AP) - Police in southwestern Montana are investigating a fatal shooting and have taken one person into custody.    

  • Billings man hit by car, suffers serious head injury

    Sunday, January 7 2018 11:07 PM EST2018-01-08 04:07:20 GMT

    Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive. 

    Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive. 

  • Bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle vs. bicyclist crash

    Bicyclist hospitalized after vehicle vs. bicyclist crash

    Sunday, January 7 2018 11:26 PM EST2018-01-08 04:26:56 GMT

    A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening. 

    A bicyclist is in the hospital tonight after colliding with a car just before 8 Sunday evening. 

  • Mega Millions winner

    Mega Millions winner

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:58 PM EST2018-01-06 19:58:01 GMT

    There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten. 

    There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten. 

  • Keep a look out for black ice

    Keep a look out for black ice

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-07 02:21:31 GMT

    Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving. 

    Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving. 

  • $700 worth of food stolen from Taste of Asia

    $700 worth of food stolen from Taste of Asia

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-01-05 01:04:56 GMT

    You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food? 

    You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food? 

  • Missoula Parks and Rec accepts Christmas trees for recycling

    Missoula Parks and Rec accepts Christmas trees for recycling

    Thursday, December 28 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-12-28 23:39:54 GMT
    Don’t throw out your Christmas tree—the Urban Forestry Division at Missoula Parks and Recreation could use it. All cut Christmas trees can be recycled into mulch with the Christmas Ever-Green program. Residents are asked to remove any decorations or accessories before dropping trees off at McCormick or Playfair parks through Jan. 15. The Fort Missoula recycling site is closed this season due to construction. Last year, the program recycled over 10,000 trees. Donations a...
    Don’t throw out your Christmas tree—the Urban Forestry Division at Missoula Parks and Recreation could use it. All cut Christmas trees can be recycled into mulch with the Christmas Ever-Green program. Residents are asked to remove any decorations or accessories before dropping trees off at McCormick or Playfair parks through Jan. 15. The Fort Missoula recycling site is closed this season due to construction. Last year, the program recycled over 10,000 trees. Donations a...