OUTDOOR REPORT: 2017 year in review

As we head into a new year, we take a look back at some of the fish and wildlife stories to make the headlines last year.

Montana's war on aquatic invasive species escalated in 2017 with increased check stations across the state and a focus on containing zebra mussels at Tiber and Canyon Ferry Reservoirs.

Another major battle has begun on a foreign invader with the discovery of chronic wasting disease or CWD. Fish, Wildlife and Parks increased surveillance efforts and adopted a plan to try and manage CWD in Montana's deer populations.

Montanans stepped up their conservation efforts this past year with a couple providing homes for bats in northeast Montana and volunteers monitoring lakes in Northwest Montana.

For their own part FWP biologists were busy last year monitoring, studying and conserving bighorn sheep, mule deer, wolverines, mourning doves, mountain lions, burbot, elk, cisco, black swifts and much, much more.

A report last year showed camping on the rise and what better place to spend a night outside then at a state park, especially Makoshika the crown jewel of Eastern Montana.

And to all the ones we have lost and to the ones we have gained happy new year.