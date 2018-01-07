Eastern Montana High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlee 70, Noxon 19
Bainville 40, Froid/Medicine Lake 30
Belgrade 63, Helena Capital 51
Belt 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39
Big Timber 52, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
Bozeman 62, Billings Senior 56
Browning 66, Libby 49
Butte Central 49, Livingston 44
Centerville 45, Roy-Winifred 36
Chinook 68, Turner 30
Colstrip 89, Lame Deer 47
Culbertson 54, Richey-Lambert 45
Cut Bank 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40
Dillon 67, Stevensville 23
Ennis 48, White Sulphur Springs 40
Fairfield 61, Shelby 59
Florence 63, Anaconda 52
Forsyth 63, Baker 54, OT
Frazer 65, Lustre Christian 46
Gallatin Valley Christian 65, Billings Christian 35
Gardiner 98, Lone Peak 74
Great Falls Russell 71, Butte 40
Hamilton 71, Whitefish 34
Harlowton 46, Roberts 38
Hays-Lodgepole 63, Fort Benton 62
Heart Butte 82, Power 50
Huntley Project 59, Columbus 42
Joliet 51, Bridger 30
Laurel 57, Miles City 40
Lewis and Clark, Wash. 65, Kalispell Flathead 45
Lewistown (Fergus) 56, Havre 36
Malta 44, Roundup 35
Manhattan Christian 71, Shields Valley 28
Melstone 76, Broadus 30
Missoula Hellgate 69, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 64
Missoula Sentinel 66, Missoula Big Sky 60, OT
Mon-Dak 63, Fairview 49
North Star 57, Big Sandy 39
Plains 69, Hot Springs 25
Polson 56, Columbia Falls 48
Post Falls, Idaho 60, Kalispell Glacier 37
Reed Point-Rapelje 52, Broadview-Lavina 38
Rocky Boy 87, Choteau 72
Savage 76, Brockton 21
Scobey 66, Glasgow 47
Shepherd 51, Red Lodge 45
Sidney 57, Poplar 51
Sunburst 65, Great Falls Central 47
Terry 56, Ekalaka 34
Thompson Falls 74, Eureka 45
Three Forks 79, Townsend 63
Twin Bridges 59, Whitehall 33
Two Eagle River 51, St. Regis 26
Valier 75, Augusta 55
Valley Christian 44, Victor 39
West Yellowstone 45, Harrison-Willow Creek 44, OT
Wibaux 71, Custer-Hysham 49
Wolf Point 58, Glendive 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Baker 50, Forsyth 45
Belt 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34
Bigfork 51, Deer Lodge 39
Browning 54, Libby 46
Butte Central 59, Livingston 50
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Cut Bank 43
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 46, Missoula Hellgate 41
Colstrip 59, Lame Deer 44
Columbia Falls 66, Polson 38
Columbus 40, Huntley Project 28
Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 42
Fairfield 64, Shelby 45
Florence 82, Anaconda 64
Fort Benton 74, Hays-Lodgepole 34
Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 28
Froid/Medicine Lake 45, Bainville 20
Great Falls Central 56, Sunburst 6
Great Falls Russell 50, Butte 45
Hamilton 64, Whitefish 34
Hardin 66, Billings Central 64, 2OT
Harlowton 68, Roberts 30
Havre 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 21
Helena Capital 78, Belgrade 27
Jefferson (Boulder) 36, Big Timber 33
Joliet 42, Bridger 28
Laurel 51, Miles City 34
Lustre Christian 59, Frazer 52
Manhattan Christian 48, Shields Valley 29
Melstone 72, Broadus 37
Missoula Sentinel 90, Missoula Big Sky 48
Mon-Dak 43, Fairview 40
North Star 45, Big Sandy 4
Noxon 37, Arlee 35
Poplar 74, Sidney 23
Post Falls, Idaho 56, Kalispell Glacier 34
Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Broadview-Lavina 27
Richey-Lambert 52, Culbertson 18
Rocky Boy 59, Choteau 32
Roundup 51, Malta 32
Savage 74, Brockton 14
Scobey 40, Glasgow 24
Shepherd 44, Red Lodge 38
St. Regis 61, Two Eagle River 9
Terry 49, Ekalaka 43
Three Forks 67, Townsend 64
Turner 58, Chinook 33
Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 19
Valier 62, Augusta 38
Valley Christian 46, Victor 26
Wibaux 51, Custer-Hysham 22
Wolf Point 46, Glendive 40
Weather
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.