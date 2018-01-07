Eastern Montana High School Basketball Scores and Highlights - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Eastern Montana High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

      BOYS BASKETBALL        
Arlee 70, Noxon 19
  
Bainville 40, Froid/Medicine Lake 30
  
Belgrade 63, Helena Capital 51
  
Belt 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39
  
Big Timber 52, Jefferson (Boulder) 47
  
Bozeman 62, Billings Senior 56
  
Browning 66, Libby 49
  
Butte Central 49, Livingston 44
  
Centerville 45, Roy-Winifred 36
  
Chinook 68, Turner 30
  
Colstrip 89, Lame Deer 47
  
Culbertson 54, Richey-Lambert 45
  
Cut Bank 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40
  
Dillon 67, Stevensville 23
  
Ennis 48, White Sulphur Springs 40
  
Fairfield 61, Shelby 59
  
Florence 63, Anaconda 52
  
Forsyth 63, Baker 54, OT
  
Frazer 65, Lustre Christian 46
  
Gallatin Valley Christian 65, Billings Christian 35
  
Gardiner 98, Lone Peak 74
  
Great Falls Russell 71, Butte 40
  
Hamilton 71, Whitefish 34
  
Harlowton 46, Roberts 38
  
Hays-Lodgepole 63, Fort Benton 62
  
Heart Butte 82, Power 50
  
Huntley Project 59, Columbus 42
  
Joliet 51, Bridger 30
  
Laurel 57, Miles City 40
  
Lewis and Clark, Wash. 65, Kalispell Flathead 45
  
Lewistown (Fergus) 56, Havre 36
  
Malta 44, Roundup 35
  
Manhattan Christian 71, Shields Valley 28
  
Melstone 76, Broadus 30
  
Missoula Hellgate 69, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 64
  
Missoula Sentinel 66, Missoula Big Sky 60, OT
  
Mon-Dak 63, Fairview 49
  
North Star 57, Big Sandy 39
  
Plains 69, Hot Springs 25
  
Polson 56, Columbia Falls 48
  
Post Falls, Idaho 60, Kalispell Glacier 37
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 52, Broadview-Lavina 38
  
Rocky Boy 87, Choteau 72
  
Savage 76, Brockton 21
  
Scobey 66, Glasgow 47
  
Shepherd 51, Red Lodge 45
  
Sidney 57, Poplar 51
  
Sunburst 65, Great Falls Central 47
  
Terry 56, Ekalaka 34
  
Thompson Falls 74, Eureka 45
  
Three Forks 79, Townsend 63
  
Twin Bridges 59, Whitehall 33
  
Two Eagle River 51, St. Regis 26
  
Valier 75, Augusta 55
  
Valley Christian 44, Victor 39
  
West Yellowstone 45, Harrison-Willow Creek 44, OT
  
Wibaux 71, Custer-Hysham 49
  
Wolf Point 58, Glendive 45
      
      GIRLS BASKETBALL        
Baker 50, Forsyth 45
  
Belt 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34
  
Bigfork 51, Deer Lodge 39
  
Browning 54, Libby 46
  
Butte Central 59, Livingston 50
  
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Cut Bank 43
  
Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 46, Missoula Hellgate 41
  
Colstrip 59, Lame Deer 44
  
Columbia Falls 66, Polson 38
  
Columbus 40, Huntley Project 28
  
Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 42
  
Fairfield 64, Shelby 45
  
Florence 82, Anaconda 64
  
Fort Benton 74, Hays-Lodgepole 34
  
Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 28
  
Froid/Medicine Lake 45, Bainville 20
  
Great Falls Central 56, Sunburst 6
  
Great Falls Russell 50, Butte 45
  
Hamilton 64, Whitefish 34
  
Hardin 66, Billings Central 64, 2OT
  
Harlowton 68, Roberts 30
  
Havre 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 21
  
Helena Capital 78, Belgrade 27
  
Jefferson (Boulder) 36, Big Timber 33
  
Joliet 42, Bridger 28
  
Laurel 51, Miles City 34
  
Lustre Christian 59, Frazer 52
  
Manhattan Christian 48, Shields Valley 29
  
Melstone 72, Broadus 37
  
Missoula Sentinel 90, Missoula Big Sky 48
  
Mon-Dak 43, Fairview 40
  
North Star 45, Big Sandy 4
  
Noxon 37, Arlee 35
  
Poplar 74, Sidney 23
  
Post Falls, Idaho 56, Kalispell Glacier 34
  
Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Broadview-Lavina 27
  
Richey-Lambert 52, Culbertson 18
  
Rocky Boy 59, Choteau 32
  
Roundup 51, Malta 32
  
Savage 74, Brockton 14
  
Scobey 40, Glasgow 24
  
Shepherd 44, Red Lodge 38
  
St. Regis 61, Two Eagle River 9
  
Terry 49, Ekalaka 43
  
Three Forks 67, Townsend 64
  
Turner 58, Chinook 33
  
Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 19
  
Valier 62, Augusta 38
  
Valley Christian 46, Victor 26
  
Wibaux 51, Custer-Hysham 22
  
Wolf Point 46, Glendive 40