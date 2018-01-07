Eastern Montana High School Basketball Scores and Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

Arlee 70, Noxon 19



Bainville 40, Froid/Medicine Lake 30



Belgrade 63, Helena Capital 51



Belt 72, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 39



Big Timber 52, Jefferson (Boulder) 47



Bozeman 62, Billings Senior 56



Browning 66, Libby 49



Butte Central 49, Livingston 44



Centerville 45, Roy-Winifred 36



Chinook 68, Turner 30



Colstrip 89, Lame Deer 47



Culbertson 54, Richey-Lambert 45



Cut Bank 61, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 40



Dillon 67, Stevensville 23



Ennis 48, White Sulphur Springs 40



Fairfield 61, Shelby 59



Florence 63, Anaconda 52



Forsyth 63, Baker 54, OT



Frazer 65, Lustre Christian 46



Gallatin Valley Christian 65, Billings Christian 35



Gardiner 98, Lone Peak 74



Great Falls Russell 71, Butte 40



Hamilton 71, Whitefish 34



Harlowton 46, Roberts 38



Hays-Lodgepole 63, Fort Benton 62



Heart Butte 82, Power 50



Huntley Project 59, Columbus 42



Joliet 51, Bridger 30



Laurel 57, Miles City 40



Lewis and Clark, Wash. 65, Kalispell Flathead 45



Lewistown (Fergus) 56, Havre 36



Malta 44, Roundup 35



Manhattan Christian 71, Shields Valley 28



Melstone 76, Broadus 30



Missoula Hellgate 69, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 64



Missoula Sentinel 66, Missoula Big Sky 60, OT



Mon-Dak 63, Fairview 49



North Star 57, Big Sandy 39



Plains 69, Hot Springs 25



Polson 56, Columbia Falls 48



Post Falls, Idaho 60, Kalispell Glacier 37



Reed Point-Rapelje 52, Broadview-Lavina 38



Rocky Boy 87, Choteau 72



Savage 76, Brockton 21



Scobey 66, Glasgow 47



Shepherd 51, Red Lodge 45



Sidney 57, Poplar 51



Sunburst 65, Great Falls Central 47



Terry 56, Ekalaka 34



Thompson Falls 74, Eureka 45



Three Forks 79, Townsend 63



Twin Bridges 59, Whitehall 33



Two Eagle River 51, St. Regis 26



Valier 75, Augusta 55



Valley Christian 44, Victor 39



West Yellowstone 45, Harrison-Willow Creek 44, OT



Wibaux 71, Custer-Hysham 49



Wolf Point 58, Glendive 45



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baker 50, Forsyth 45



Belt 47, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 34



Bigfork 51, Deer Lodge 39



Browning 54, Libby 46



Butte Central 59, Livingston 50



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 49, Cut Bank 43



Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 46, Missoula Hellgate 41



Colstrip 59, Lame Deer 44



Columbia Falls 66, Polson 38



Columbus 40, Huntley Project 28



Eureka 50, Thompson Falls 42



Fairfield 64, Shelby 45



Florence 82, Anaconda 64



Fort Benton 74, Hays-Lodgepole 34



Frenchtown 46, Corvallis 28



Froid/Medicine Lake 45, Bainville 20



Great Falls Central 56, Sunburst 6



Great Falls Russell 50, Butte 45



Hamilton 64, Whitefish 34



Hardin 66, Billings Central 64, 2OT



Harlowton 68, Roberts 30



Havre 75, Lewistown (Fergus) 21



Helena Capital 78, Belgrade 27



Jefferson (Boulder) 36, Big Timber 33



Joliet 42, Bridger 28



Laurel 51, Miles City 34



Lustre Christian 59, Frazer 52



Manhattan Christian 48, Shields Valley 29



Melstone 72, Broadus 37



Missoula Sentinel 90, Missoula Big Sky 48



Mon-Dak 43, Fairview 40



North Star 45, Big Sandy 4



Noxon 37, Arlee 35



Poplar 74, Sidney 23



Post Falls, Idaho 56, Kalispell Glacier 34



Reed Point-Rapelje 48, Broadview-Lavina 27



Richey-Lambert 52, Culbertson 18



Rocky Boy 59, Choteau 32



Roundup 51, Malta 32



Savage 74, Brockton 14



Scobey 40, Glasgow 24



Shepherd 44, Red Lodge 38



St. Regis 61, Two Eagle River 9



Terry 49, Ekalaka 43



Three Forks 67, Townsend 64



Turner 58, Chinook 33



Twin Bridges 54, Whitehall 19



Valier 62, Augusta 38



Valley Christian 46, Victor 26



Wibaux 51, Custer-Hysham 22



Wolf Point 46, Glendive 40