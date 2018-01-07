MSUB Women Sputter in Second Half in Loss to #6 Anchorage

Rocky now heads for Helena, Mont. and a Tuesday contest at No. 2 Carroll. The third straight games against a ranked opponent for Rocky tips at 7:30 p.m.
Along with the seventh straight win, Rocky snapped a 45-game losing streak when they score less than 60 points in a game.
MSUB (11-5, 4-2 GNAC) snapped a nine-game home winning streak with the loss, their first of the season at Alterowitz Gym.
Shelby's Aaron White signs with the Dickinson State Blue Hawks to continue his football career.
A big game from star guard Tyler Hall helped power the Montana State Bobcats past the Northern Colorado Bears and move the Cats to 3-0 in Big Sky play.
PULLMAN, Wash.-- After leading by 10 points with 14:56 left in the second half, the Washington State Cougars let the game slip away against the rival Washington Huskies--dropping to 0-3 Pac-12 play by a score 70-65 Saturday afternoon. David Crisp gave the Huskies their first lead of the second half with a layup at the 3:21 mark. Husky freshman Jaylen Nowell hit a mid-range jumper with 25 seconds left to give UW a 68-65 lead. The Huskies extended that lead to five after the Cougars mi...
Whitworth University held off visiting Pacific University 83-71 in a physical Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday night in the Whitworth Fieldhouse.
Junior Cody Benzel led four Eagles in double figures with career highs of 25 points and seven 3-pointers as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team continued to remain unbeaten at home with an 82-67 victory against Sacramento State on Saturday.
