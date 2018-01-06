Keep a look out for black ice - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Keep a look out for black ice

Posted: Updated:

Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving.

Meteorologist Todd Chambers from the National Weather Service said black ice can pop up anytime of day and black ice forms when there is little moisture in the air to condense and then freezes up.

Chambers said since black ice is very hard to spot, it's important for drivers and pedestrians to be vigilant when traveling. 

"Those streets will have black ice that will make it slippery for pedestrians to walk on, certainly it's going to make it difficult for drivers to drive on. It's going to create a hazard if you have people in the streets and on those plowed areas where you have traffic at the same time," Chambers said. "So I would advise to stay out of the streets and the roadways. Those are for vehicles trying to stay on the sidewalks if you can. Certainly it's still safer even if it's slippery.

Now chambers says we are going to see warmer temperatures within the next week, making travel conditions a little bit better but he says to still exercise caution when driving and to be aware of the road conditions before heading out. 
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Keep a look out for black ice

    Keep a look out for black ice

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-07 02:21:31 GMT

    Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving. 

    Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving. 

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-01-07 02:12:25 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • Mega Millions winner

    Mega Millions winner

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:58 PM EST2018-01-06 19:58:01 GMT

    There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten. 

    There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:12 PM EST2018-01-07 02:12:25 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • Billings man hit by car, suffers serious head injury

    Saturday, January 6 2018 1:56 PM EST2018-01-06 18:56:21 GMT

    Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive. 

    Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive. 

  • Mega Millions winner

    Mega Millions winner

    Saturday, January 6 2018 2:58 PM EST2018-01-06 19:58:01 GMT

    There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten. 

    There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten. 

  • $700 worth of food stolen from Taste of Asia

    $700 worth of food stolen from Taste of Asia

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-01-05 01:04:56 GMT

    You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food? 

    You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food? 

  • Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

    Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-01-06 01:36:49 GMT
    The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...
    The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...

  • Keep a look out for black ice

    Keep a look out for black ice

    Saturday, January 6 2018 9:21 PM EST2018-01-07 02:21:31 GMT

    Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving. 

    Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving. 

  • Skyview Girls Basketball Tops Billings Central

    Skyview Girls Basketball Tops Billings Central

    Tuesday, December 19 2017 12:42 AM EST2017-12-19 05:42:04 GMT

    Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.

    Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.

  • Billings Wolves franchise won't return for third season

    Billings Wolves franchise won't return for third season

    Monday, October 24 2016 8:27 PM EDT2016-10-25 00:27:18 GMT

    The Billings Wolves will not be a part of the Indoor Football League in 2017. That's according to a statement sent by Marc Burr, the organizer of the Billings Wolves.

    The Billings Wolves will not be a part of the Indoor Football League in 2017. That's according to a statement sent by Marc Burr, the organizer of the Billings Wolves.