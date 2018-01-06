Mega Millions winner

Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's revenue chief says there's a possibility the state will have to call another special session of the Legislature to address a possible budget shortfall resulting from changes to federal tax law.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...
The term 'man flu' is often used by women who swear that the men in their lives tend to suffer from an over-exaggeration of flu-like symptoms when they happen to become ill.
The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs. The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...
A cheetah named Bingwa at the St. Louis Zoo is a proud mother - eight times over.
The one-time political partnership between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in tatters after explosive quotes were released from a forthcoming book.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
The Billings Wolves will not be a part of the Indoor Football League in 2017. That's according to a statement sent by Marc Burr, the organizer of the Billings Wolves.
