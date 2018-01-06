Mega Millions winner

There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night.

The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.

Ahead of the drawing, the jackpot reached an estimated $450 million.

That represents the fourth-largest amount in Mega Millions' history.

The jackpot had been climbing since the last winner in mid-October.

The winner of Friday's mega millions drawing has not yet been identified.

Lottery players do have another chance to grab a massive jackpot this weekend.

Saturday night is the Powerball drawing, with an estimated prize of 570-million dollars.

That would be the fifth-largest jackpot in that game's history.