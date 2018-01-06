Mega Millions winner - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Mega Millions winner

By CNN

There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night.

The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association.

The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.

Ahead of the drawing, the jackpot reached an estimated $450 million.

That represents the fourth-largest amount in Mega Millions' history.

The jackpot had been climbing since the last winner in mid-October.

The winner of Friday's mega millions drawing has not yet been identified.

Lottery players do have another chance to grab a massive jackpot this weekend.

Saturday night is the Powerball drawing, with an estimated prize of 570-million dollars.

That would be the fifth-largest jackpot in that game's history.

