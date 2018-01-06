Federal tax changes leave Montana budget outlook in doubt

There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.

Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...

The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...