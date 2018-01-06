Federal tax changes leave Montana budget outlook in doubt

Even with the melted snow, low temperatures at night can cause the ice to refreeze creating black ice...one of most dangerous aspects of winter driving.
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
There is one winner of the massive mega millions drawing from Friday night. The lucky ticket was bought in Florida, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The winning numbers were 28, 30, 39, 59, 70, with the mega ball - ten.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana's revenue chief says there's a possibility the state will have to call another special session of the Legislature to address a possible budget shortfall resulting from changes to federal tax law.
Just before 9 last night, Billings Police responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Central Avenue and Crestwood. Sgt. Clyde Reid with BPD said the victim, a 53 year old Billings man, was breathing but unresponsive.
Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...
You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food?
Olivia Moten-Schell's career high 36 points not enough as Falcons' freshman Alden leads Skyview to the victory.
The Billings Wolves will not be a part of the Indoor Football League in 2017. That's according to a statement sent by Marc Burr, the organizer of the Billings Wolves.
