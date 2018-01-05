Public Works Department says residential plowing went well - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Public Works Department says residential plowing went well

By Melissa Scavelli, KULR
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents.

Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it.

Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets.

With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well.

The snowfall from the last storm was three times what the Magic City normally gets making it difficult for the city's contractors to not create berms.

Mumford said this was a learning opportunity and they will continue to get better over time.

He also said the residential plowing will rotate between the six sections starting with section five next storm.

They want residents to turn to Facebook to see when their section will be plowed so they can move their car off the streets.

Mumford said they are currently done plowing the local streets but will be back, "There's some areas that when we started 7 days ago it was still snowing and there's some areas in the city that the streets were so hard packed the blades couldn't cut through it. So now that it's getting soft it's fluffing up and becoming more of a problem. So we're going to go back in the areas that had some problems with snow being there and we're going to go back and re-plow those."

You can find the city's snow plow map for residential streets in the link below.

http://www.kulr8.com/story/37155635/city-of-billings-releases-street-plowing-plan-for-incoming-storm 

