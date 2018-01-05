Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm.

Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes.

The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road.

The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be.

Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow that fell during our latest storm is equal to three typical storms for the Magic City.

Because of this the three removal locations, Amend Park, Stewart Park, and the site off Airport Road, are almost full.

The city plans to remove more snow before the next storm by using its new snow melter.

Mumford said that they plan to melt as much snow as they can before the next storm, " We won't melt all of the snow by any means there's just too much but we will have to come back in the spring as it melts and clean the areas up and such. If we have another large storm while we still have this much snow we'll have to take it to the landfill and store it up there until it melts."

As a reminder, Mumford said they will not be removing the snow from the residential streets but the plows will be coming through again in an effort to clear the roads even more.