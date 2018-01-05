Special hunt for mule deer coming to an end - KULR8.com | News, Weather & Sports in Billings, Montana

Special hunt for mule deer coming to an end

Posted: Updated:

"What we're looking for right now is to see where it is in Carbon County, where it was spread out than where we originally thought which is that southern part of carbon county. And what percentage of the heard has chronic wasting disease," said information and education manager Bob Gibson.

During the first week of the special hunt Fish, Wildlife and Parks tested 87 mule deer and 40 white-tailed deer in central Montana.

Laboratory results during the opening weekend of the special hunt show two mule deer had tested positive for exposure for chronic wasting disease.

"The goal is to keep chronic wasting disease at below five percent of the herd. Statistics, science and studies have shown that if we can keep it below five percent then we can keep it in control," Gibson adds. "It's when it gets up to that 15 or 20 percent of the herd that we start having masses die off and the population declines."

Gibson says possible options to contain the disease below five percent include reducing the density of deer in specific areas to minimize deer to deer contact and fencing off hay fields. 

He also says over the next week there will be a series of meetings throughout central Montana to determine how the hunting season will be set up for the next two years.

"It may be too late by the time we have all of our statistics together at the end of this hunt to really change it for next year," said Gibson. "Any of the hunting part anyway, but we certainly will make some decisions on how we'll continue to monitor for chronic wasting disease in this part of the world."
 

  • LocalMore>>

  • Special hunt for mule deer coming to an end

    Special hunt for mule deer coming to an end

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:53 PM EST2018-01-06 03:53:12 GMT

    "What we're looking for right now is to see where it is in carbon county, where it was spread out than where we originally thought which is that southern part of carbon county."

    "What we're looking for right now is to see where it is in carbon county, where it was spread out than where we originally thought which is that southern part of carbon county."

  • Public Works Department says residential plowing went well

    Public Works Department says residential plowing went well

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:00 PM EST2018-01-06 03:00:46 GMT

    Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...

    Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...

  • Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

    Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-01-06 01:36:49 GMT
    The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...
    The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • $700 worth of food stolen from Taste of Asia

    $700 worth of food stolen from Taste of Asia

    Thursday, January 4 2018 8:04 PM EST2018-01-05 01:04:56 GMT

    You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food? 

    You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food? 

  • Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

    Snow removal dumps snow in city parks.

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:36 PM EST2018-01-06 01:36:49 GMT
    The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...
    The snowfall has stopped for now but we saw nearly 11 inches of snowfall around the Magic City with the last snow storm. Now that plowing is almost done and the streets are mostly clear some are left wondering where all of the snow goes. The city hulls the snow to Amend Park, Stewart Park, and an area off Airport Road. The Public Works Office said they've been busy getting the roads to be the best they can be. Dave Mumford, Public Works Director told KULR 8 the amount of snow ...

  • Florida man calls 911 to report drunk driver - himself

    Florida man calls 911 to report drunk driver - himself

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-01-06 01:27:21 GMT
    NBC NewsNBC News

    POLK CITY, Fla. NBC - A Florida 9-1-1 dispatcher received an unusual call on New Year's Eve. On Friday, authorities released audio of the call made by 39-year-old Michael Lester to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Lester called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m. eastern time Sunday to report he was driving drunk and needed to pull over. They say Lester admitted to driving the wrong way and that he had been driving drunk "all night" and was 

    POLK CITY, Fla. NBC - A Florida 9-1-1 dispatcher received an unusual call on New Year's Eve. On Friday, authorities released audio of the call made by 39-year-old Michael Lester to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Lester called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m. eastern time Sunday to report he was driving drunk and needed to pull over. They say Lester admitted to driving the wrong way and that he had been driving drunk "all night" and was 

  • Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Billings toddler recovering in Denver hospital after being mauled by dog

    Thursday, January 4 2018 7:27 PM EST2018-01-05 00:27:06 GMT

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

    A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday. 

  • Public Works Department says residential plowing went well

    Public Works Department says residential plowing went well

    Friday, January 5 2018 10:00 PM EST2018-01-06 03:00:46 GMT

    Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...

    Residential plowing occurred for the first time in Billings this year and it made quite the impact on residents. Some loved the plowing and some said we were better off without it. Residents were frustrated with how much snow was piled up in their driveways and against their cars. Many found themselves stuck after the plowing of residential streets. With this being the first year though Public Works Director Dave Mumford said they feel it went well. The snowfall from the last s...

  • Wyoming school budget cuts

    Wyoming school budget cuts

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-01-05 04:54:21 GMT

    The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs.  The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...

    The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs.  The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...

  • Is 'man flu' real?

    Is 'man flu' real?

    Friday, January 5 2018 7:52 PM EST2018-01-06 00:52:37 GMT

    The term 'man flu' is often used by women who swear that the men in their lives tend to suffer from an over-exaggeration of flu-like symptoms when they happen to become ill. 

    The term 'man flu' is often used by women who swear that the men in their lives tend to suffer from an over-exaggeration of flu-like symptoms when they happen to become ill. 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your

    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page