Wyoming school budget cuts

The mule deer portion of a special hunt in Carbon County to gather information about chronic wasting disease, or CWD, will close half an hour past sunset at 5:16 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, after the predetermined harvest quota was met.
The state of Wyoming has more than 20 billion dollars in funds, and the state’s treasurer announced a billion dollar investment growth last year. But lawmakers are working on a plan to cut education funding, and jobs. The topic of discussion for Wyoming lawmakers meeting in Cheyenne soon will be class size. Representative David Northrup of Powell says if they follow a consultant’s recommendations to increase class sizes, the state could save more than $70 mill...
Critically ill boy receives surprise wish.
You've heard of culprits stealing money from ATM's and culprits stealing ATM's, but what about stealing $700 worth of food?
A Billings toddler was flown to a children's hospital in Denver after being attacked by a dog Tuesday.
It was a great night for both University of Montana basketball teams, as the Griz and Lady Griz beat up on their common opponents, the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.
Sears Holdings, Kmarts parent company, has announced the closure of 64 stores nationwide plus another 39 Sears store. As of today, Montana was home to 3 Kmarts, but come April that number will be whittled down to one.
The State of Montana every year gets extremely cold, but that doesn’t keep Dovetail Construction from operating.
Helena officially has a new mayor and his first order of business is to deal with the mounting snow problem in the Capital city.
A cheetah named Bingwa at the St. Louis Zoo is a proud mother - eight times over.
The one-time political partnership between President Trump and his former chief strategist Steve Bannon is in tatters after explosive quotes were released from a forthcoming book.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
The U.S. military says an American soldier has been killed fighting in eastern Afghanistan.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
Investigators say Florida man rigged doorbell in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant wife.
Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah says he will not seek re-election after serving more than 40 years in the U.S. Senate.
The Trump administration is calling on Iran's government to stop blocking Instagram and other popular social media sites as Iranians are demonstrating in the streets.
Body camera video shows squirrel lunging at police officer after breaking into home and eating cookies.
One special 18-year-old has been a part of the Boys and Girls Club of Lockwood since she was in kindergarten and just received the surprise of a lifetime.
A man who was fatally shot after reportedly firing on five deputies in suburban Denver was the subject of a warning to University of Wyoming students two months ago.
The University of Wyoming may consider reducing its tuition for out-of-state students in an effort to increase its enrollment.
West Park Hospital is adding a new name, to reflect it’s network in Northwest Wyoming.
Yellowstone Regional Airport in Cody will get direct winter flights to Denver again in 2018.
The latest on the Lava Mountain Fire in Wyoming.
The latest on the Cliff Creek Fire in Wyoming.
Critically ill boy receives surprise wish.
After several trees in Billings public parks are vandalized, the parks and recreation department hopes to nurse the trees back to health.
The State of Montana every year gets extremely cold, but that doesn’t keep Dovetail Construction from operating.
